PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PolyPid Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.24. 3,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. PolyPid has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $20.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.59. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PolyPid will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyPid

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PolyPid stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 415,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. PolyPid comprises 1.8% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned approximately 8.67% of PolyPid at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

