Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. Declares Dividend of $0.58 (OTCMKTS:PSTVY)

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5788 per share on Thursday, August 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.
Postal Savings Bank of China Stock Up 1.5 %
OTCMKTS PSTVY opened at $11.62 on Monday. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40.
Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile
