Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of Power REIT stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

