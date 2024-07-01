Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in June

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Prada Stock Performance

PRDSF remained flat at $7.40 during midday trading on Monday. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,995. Prada has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $8.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.

