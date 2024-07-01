Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Lowered to C$120.00 at ATB Capital

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$126.00 to C$120.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$132.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$126.55.

PD opened at C$96.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.02. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$61.52 and a twelve month high of C$104.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$95.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$87.41.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.73 by C($0.20). Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of C$527.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$539.50 million. Analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 9.2679426 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

