Principal Quality ETF Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:PSET)

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSETGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Principal Quality ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296. Principal Quality ETF has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $69.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.94.

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

