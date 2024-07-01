Principal Quality ETF Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:PSET)

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
Principal Quality ETF Price Performance
Principal Quality ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296. Principal Quality ETF has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $69.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.94.
Principal Quality ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Principal Quality ETF
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.