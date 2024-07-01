ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Shares Purchased by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc owned about 0.35% of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGHG. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 32,282.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $76.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,136 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.30. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $78.88.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Cuts Dividend

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

