ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) is O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s 6th Largest Position

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 57,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 102,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 171,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.10. 749,935 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.94. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

