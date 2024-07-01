ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.04

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.04 and last traded at $73.01, with a volume of 92037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.61.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average is $74.67.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.