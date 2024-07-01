Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of PSEC opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.01. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $6.69.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $202.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.70 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.02%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.76%.

In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van acquired 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $102,127.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 389,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 27.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 464,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 100,982 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 244.6% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 235,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 167,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 7.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 614,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 40,375 shares in the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

