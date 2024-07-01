Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Lowered to $141.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $143.00 to $141.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.08.

PRU stock opened at $117.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $86.69 and a twelve month high of $121.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

