Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Publicis Groupe Stock Up 0.1 %

PUBGY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.08. 29,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Publicis Groupe Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.