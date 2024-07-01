PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $25.00

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $23.27. PureTech Health shares last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 2,099 shares changing hands.

PureTech Health Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

