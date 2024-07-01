Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Trading 0.3% Higher

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. 62,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 54,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.