Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Trading 0.3% Higher

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. 62,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 54,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIM. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $769,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 743,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 169,864 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 243,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 115,261 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,307,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 92,381 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

