RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Hits New 52-Week High at $273.23

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $273.23 and last traded at $267.98, with a volume of 177732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $269.78.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
