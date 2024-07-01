RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Purchases $17,505.40 in Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $17,505.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,100,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,235.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RE/MAX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $8.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $20.48.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.14 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 22.51% and a negative return on equity of 50.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RE/MAX

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RE/MAX during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on RE/MAX from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RE/MAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

