ReddCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $115.56 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $2.18 million and $115.56 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00118479 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00014708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009132 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

