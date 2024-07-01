Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July 1st (ALLE, AMRC, AXTI, BRX, CFFN, EGO, FBIZ, FCCO, GASS, HCA)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, July 1st:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KT (NYSE:KT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

