Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at KeyCorp

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Genuity Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.03.

QSR stock opened at $70.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average of $74.81.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.79%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

