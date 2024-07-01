RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

RF Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

RFIL opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.28 million.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

