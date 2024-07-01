Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.10.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $85.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $86.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average of $77.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,174,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,717,000 after purchasing an additional 22,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,306,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,258,000 after buying an additional 41,065 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 880,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,685,000 after buying an additional 131,977 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 838,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,543,000 after acquiring an additional 22,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 728,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,313,000 after acquiring an additional 20,031 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

