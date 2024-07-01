Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) were up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.76 and last traded at $61.88. Approximately 2,143,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,961,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Get Roku alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Roku

Roku Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.35.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,691 shares of company stock worth $1,334,455 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roku by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.