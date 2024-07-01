Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $285.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of Chubb from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $266.70.

Get Chubb alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CB

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $255.08 on Friday. Chubb has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $275.41. The stock has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.79.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb will post 21.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $957,756,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Chubb by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,625,000 after buying an additional 2,064,730 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after buying an additional 685,677 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $165,932,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Chubb by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,126,000 after acquiring an additional 518,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.