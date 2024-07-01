RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Bought by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of RPM International by 337.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,649,000 after acquiring an additional 170,369 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 352.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 105,925 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of RPM International by 534.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 52,177 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the third quarter worth about $2,277,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of RPM International by 93.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RPM traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.71. 117,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.81 and a twelve month high of $120.74.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

RPM International Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

