Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.64.

RUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Russel Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Russel Metals news, Director Stewart Burton acquired 3,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$36.35 per share, with a total value of C$109,050.00. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

TSE:RUS opened at C$37.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$33.38 and a 1-year high of C$47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.02. Russel Metals had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 3.5267452 earnings per share for the current year.

Russel Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

