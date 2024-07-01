RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,522. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.87.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.
