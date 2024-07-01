RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,522. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.87.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.7577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.66. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.52%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

