Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives $34.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2024

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

Several research analysts have commented on SAGE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,208,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,181,000 after acquiring an additional 175,565 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,257,000 after purchasing an additional 208,630 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,167,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,049.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 201,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 183,607 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

SAGE opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $653.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 552.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

