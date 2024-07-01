Sage Therapeutics’ (SAGE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.80.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $653.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,416,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 521.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 108,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,005,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,699,000 after buying an additional 146,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

