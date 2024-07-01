SAP (NYSE:SAP) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $237.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $218.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAP. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.20.

Get SAP alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SAP

SAP Price Performance

NYSE:SAP opened at $201.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.61. SAP has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $204.33.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $2.3852 dividend. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

Institutional Trading of SAP

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in SAP by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SAP by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.