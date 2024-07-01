Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) PT Raised to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SVRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savara presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Savara stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $556.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 14.90, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Savara has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Savara will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Savara by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

