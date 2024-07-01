Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Short Interest Up 38.6% in June

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the May 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Schibsted ASA Stock Performance

Shares of SBSNF remained flat at $32.50 on Monday. Schibsted ASA has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.19.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

About Schibsted ASA

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.