Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Short Interest Up 38.6% in June

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the May 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Schibsted ASA Stock Performance
Shares of SBSNF remained flat at $32.50 on Monday. Schibsted ASA has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.19.
About Schibsted ASA
