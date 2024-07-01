Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Short Interest Update

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the May 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SBOEF remained flat at $49.60 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.82. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $48.15 and a 12 month high of $49.60.
About Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft
