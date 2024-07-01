Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.62. 1,665,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,902. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

