Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 319,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 164,615 shares.The stock last traded at $34.69 and had previously closed at $34.76.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average is $34.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNDC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 248,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 79,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 57,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

