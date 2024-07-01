Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Steele Capital Management Inc.

Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,029,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $63,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,936,000 after buying an additional 526,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,081,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.40. 1,491,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,190. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.16.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.