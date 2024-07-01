Scotiabank Raises Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CSH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.75.

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$12.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.25. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of C$9.06 and a 1 year high of C$12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently -290.48%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

