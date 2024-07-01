Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of SEVN stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $14.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEVN. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 70,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Kore Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,593,000.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

