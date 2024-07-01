SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SharpLink Gaming Stock Down 1.7 %

SBET traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,052. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24. SharpLink Gaming has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.22.

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

