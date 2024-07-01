Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.33

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 383951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.86.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $662.08 million for the quarter. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 37.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.
