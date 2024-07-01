Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.64) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.64) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.74) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($21.88) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,791.25 ($22.72).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,529.50 ($19.40) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,685.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,632.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.13). The stock has a market cap of £62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,403.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,504.59%.

In related news, insider Wendy Becker bought 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,614 ($20.47) per share, for a total transaction of £7,198.44 ($9,131.60). 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

