Short Interest in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Increases By 41.3%

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,700 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the May 31st total of 441,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alexander & Baldwin from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.
Shares of ALEX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.84. 321,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,367. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.26.
Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 145.90%.
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.
