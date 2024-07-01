Short Interest in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Increases By 41.3%

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,700 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the May 31st total of 441,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alexander & Baldwin from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALEX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Down 0.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,115,000 after acquiring an additional 71,797 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,678,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 39,942 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,464,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,870,000 after acquiring an additional 196,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,461,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,790,000 after acquiring an additional 60,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 26.9% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,062,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,774,000 after acquiring an additional 225,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALEX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.84. 321,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,367. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Alexander & Baldwin Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 145.90%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

(Get Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.