Short Interest in AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) Drops By 20.0%

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SMCP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the period. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF makes up 10.4% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned about 94.26% of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF worth $27,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF

The AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (SMCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of ETFs that holds small-cap stocks. SMCP was launched on Apr 21, 2015 and is managed by AlphaMark.

