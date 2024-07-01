Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Expands By 43.8%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ACGLO opened at $22.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $24.50.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.