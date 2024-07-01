Short Interest in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Increases By 29.0%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the May 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

BOSC traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.80. 4,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,650. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.03. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.85.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $11.29 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 10.64% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

Featured Stories

