Short Interest in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Decreases By 13.9%

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the May 31st total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the third quarter worth about $808,000. Sagil Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 74,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,502. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 83.58%. The business had revenue of $212.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.77%.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer selling company in the United Staes and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Home Organization Products; and Beauty and Personal Care Products. The Home Organization Products segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; wellness; and technology and mobility.

