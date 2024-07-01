Short Interest in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Decreases By 13.9%

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMXGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the May 31st total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the third quarter worth about $808,000. Sagil Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 74,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,502. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 83.58%. The business had revenue of $212.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.77%.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer selling company in the United Staes and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Home Organization Products; and Beauty and Personal Care Products. The Home Organization Products segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; wellness; and technology and mobility.

