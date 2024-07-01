Short Interest in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Grows By 12.8%

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the May 31st total of 541,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,398,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 59.72% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,170,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 28,367 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,375,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.02. 58,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.42. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $96.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.19.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 32.07%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOKF. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group raised shares of BOK Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.10.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

