Short Interest in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Expands By 20.5%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,730,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 14,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Celsius Stock Performance

Celsius stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.84. 5,435,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,040,214. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.91. Celsius has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,964,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,958,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3,116.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Ogborne Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 43.5% during the first quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 638,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,940,000 after acquiring an additional 193,449 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 163.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Celsius by 251.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Celsius by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

