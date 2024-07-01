Short Interest in Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Rises By 28.9%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the May 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGIFF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $6.69. 2,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,206. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates in two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC), and Electrochemicals (EC). The company provides sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, and inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, and sodium hydrosulphite; and sulphur, chloralkali products, and zinc oxide.

