Short Interest in China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Rises By 12.3%

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,120,800 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the May 31st total of 54,422,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Hongqiao Group Stock Performance
CHHQF remained flat at $1.15 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. China Hongqiao Group has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $1.15.
China Hongqiao Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Hongqiao Group
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for China Hongqiao Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Hongqiao Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.