Short Interest in China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Rises By 12.3%

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,120,800 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the May 31st total of 54,422,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Hongqiao Group Stock Performance

CHHQF remained flat at $1.15 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. China Hongqiao Group has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $1.15.

China Hongqiao Group Company Profile

China Hongqiao Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells aluminum products in the People's Republic of China and Indonesia. The company's products include molten aluminum alloys, aluminum alloy ingots, aluminum busbars, aluminum alloy processing, and alumina products.

