Short Interest in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Declines By 26.7%

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,400 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 278,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cingulate

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cingulate stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 754,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.82% of Cingulate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cingulate Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:CING traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,833,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,211. Cingulate has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

About Cingulate

Cingulate ( NASDAQ:CING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $1.60.

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

